Jefferies Financial Group Raises XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target to $120.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.78% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $51.55 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

