Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COLRUYT SA/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (CUYTY)

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

