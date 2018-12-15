Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 49,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/jefferies-group-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta.html.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.