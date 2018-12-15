Jefferies Group LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,207 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 565,395 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after purchasing an additional 457,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,736.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 456,983 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $46.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/jefferies-group-llc-has-829000-stake-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.