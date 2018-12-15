Jeld-Wen (JELD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 342530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.80.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/jeld-wen-jeld-sets-new-52-week-low-at-14-77.html.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.