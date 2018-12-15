John Geschke Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $429,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $370,860.00.

On Monday, October 15th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $303,200.00.

On Monday, September 17th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $346,000.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $59.86 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

