John R. Klockau Sells 7,000 Shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH) Stock

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Director John R. Klockau sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICC stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ICC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of -0.07.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. M3F Inc. grew its stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. ICC accounts for 2.2% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 4.42% of ICC worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

