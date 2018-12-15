Jon B. Kutler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Arotech Co. (ARTX) Stock

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon B. Kutler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Jon B. Kutler bought 20,000 shares of Arotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Jon B. Kutler bought 15,000 shares of Arotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

NASDAQ:ARTX opened at $2.63 on Friday. Arotech Co. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Arotech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arotech Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arotech by 1,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 430,842 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,019 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arotech by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 323,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

ARTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

