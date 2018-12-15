JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aramark (ARMK) Price Target to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 92,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,627.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,898,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,796,000 after acquiring an additional 937,834 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

