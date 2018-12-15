JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROS were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after purchasing an additional 272,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 171,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,873,000 after purchasing an additional 135,464 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 216,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Nomura reduced their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

PRO opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,411.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,220. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

