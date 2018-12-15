JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in Dean Foods Co (DF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,073,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dean Foods by 276.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dean Foods by 92.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

DF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Dean Foods Co has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.03.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Dean Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dean Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in Dean Foods Co (DF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-7-62-million-position-in-dean-foods-co-df.html.

Dean Foods Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF).

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.