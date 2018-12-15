JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in FTS International Inc (FTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FTS International by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $821.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.98. FTS International Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. FTS International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on FTS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial raised FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

