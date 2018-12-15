JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Raised by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $278,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

