JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for MorphoSys (MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOR. Oddo Bhf set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($114.30).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 1-year high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

