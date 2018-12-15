Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.45

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 144927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 2,424,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Grunberg purchased 606,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 510,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

