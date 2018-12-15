Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

KALV stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.94. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/kalvista-pharmaceuticals-kalv-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.