KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $1.34 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,508,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,122,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $861,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,659,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,664 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

VZ opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

