Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Kearny Financial worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $43,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/kearny-financial-corp-krny-holdings-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.