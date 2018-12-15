Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HCI Group (HCI) to Underperform

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE:HCI opened at $52.68 on Thursday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $477.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. HCI Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Apostolou acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $80,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $165,327. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.