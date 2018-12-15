Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 57.7% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of K opened at $60.36 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $14,292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,489,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

