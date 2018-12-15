KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Receives $11.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPH. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.33. 204,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,471. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.91. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,012,650 shares of company stock worth $6,032,461. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KemPharm by 101.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.