Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (VOLV-B) a SEK 140 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 140 price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOLV-B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra set a SEK 160 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 167.73.

Shares of VOLV-B opened at SEK 118.15 on Thursday. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

