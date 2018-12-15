KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

OXM stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

