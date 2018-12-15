Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

KMB stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

