Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$16.54 and a twelve month high of C$33.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.33000009800431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

