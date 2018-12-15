Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 85,379 Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,379 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFX stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Newfield Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

