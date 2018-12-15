Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 165,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,882,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,509,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,515 shares during the period. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

