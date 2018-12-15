Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 2,465 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $244,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 126.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership-sells-2465-shares-of-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.