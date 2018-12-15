Kolion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,596.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Kolion token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00009554 BTC on major exchanges. Kolion has a total market cap of $217,759.00 and $5,596.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kolion has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.02098815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00140850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00174210 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031278 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,524 tokens. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077.

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

