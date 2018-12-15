Komatsu (KMTUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Komatsu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 150,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.