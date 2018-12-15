Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2) shares rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 391,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.55 ($0.11).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/kore-potash-kp2-stock-price-up-7-6.html.

About Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.