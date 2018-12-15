Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a current ratio of 74.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

