Lancaster Colony (LANC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

LANC stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $131,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $275,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

