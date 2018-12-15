Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LRCDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

