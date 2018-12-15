Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.99.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

