Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,146 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

