Laurion Capital Management LP Has $336,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89,845 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $542,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,076. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $131.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Has $336,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/laurion-capital-management-lp-has-336000-stake-in-molina-healthcare-inc-moh.html.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.