Leerink Swann Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Price Target to $84.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $104.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NBIX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 160.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

