Legal & General Group (LGEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 332 by Analysts at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286 ($3.74).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,717.39 ($2,244.07). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,747.50 ($3,590.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,151 shares of company stock worth $796,239.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

