Legg Mason (LM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company displayed an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Legg Mason’s strategic acquisitions over the last few years are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Also, Legg Mason’s cost control measures will provide support to its financials. Further, the company's focus on expanding product offerings for its customers bode well for the long-term. However, continued equity assets under management (AUM) outflows remain major concern for the company. This may make it difficult to achieve steady overall net inflows. Further, cyclical and secular pressures are likely to negatively affect its results.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Legg Mason stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $317,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 7,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

