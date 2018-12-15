Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Northland Securities raised Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total transaction of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 8,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $1,929,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,359.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

TREE traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,762. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $404.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

