Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.64.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total transaction of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $1,929,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,359.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

