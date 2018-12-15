Lennox International Inc. (LII) COO Terry L. Johnston Sells 1,073 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Terry L. Johnston sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.88. 306,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,070. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

