Lennox International (LII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $183.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Lennox International stock opened at $213.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total value of $408,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at $438,545.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,380 shares of company stock worth $6,967,542. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

