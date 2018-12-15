Level Brands (LEVB) Trading Down 14.1%

Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB)’s share price dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 593,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 169,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Level Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB)

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

