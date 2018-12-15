Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

