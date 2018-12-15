LightChain (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, LightChain has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One LightChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LightChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $262,519.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LightChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.02120942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00173189 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000104 BTC.

LightChain Token Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LightChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LightChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.