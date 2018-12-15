Lincoln National (LNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The acquisition of Liberty's group benefits business will further aid Group Benefits segment. Lincoln National has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline in the same time frame.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 2,547,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,768. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 66.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

