LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.83 Million

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $294.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $295.30 million. LivaNova reported sales of $278.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.45. 432,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,935. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 394,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,279,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

