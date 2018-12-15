Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,994.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H K. Landis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,730.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 410,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,886 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,172,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 107.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

